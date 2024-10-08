Cleaning Conference Format Changes to Hands-On Workshop in 2025

Source: Sam Houston State University

Do you enjoy attending conferences for the learning experience and networking opportunity, but are sometimes overwhelmed sitting through one PowerPoint presentation after another? Are you a visual learner? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then you will be happy to register for the Parts Cleaning Workshop on April 2, 2025, which will take the place of the annual Parts Cleaning Conference. The workshop will be co-located with the Precision Machining Technology Show held at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The workshop will build on the successful in-person and virtual workshops from the Product Quality Cleaning Workshops (PQCW) team that consists of cleaning experts Barbara and Ed Kanegsburg and Darren Williams. The one-day workshop teaches how cleaning and cleanliness testing work. By participating in hands-on techniques for cleaning and cleanliness verification, attendees gain the understanding and knowledge to make practical, effective and sustainable manufacturing decisions.

“While exercises are supplemented by demonstrations and tutorials, the workshop is not death by PowerPoint,” says Darren Williams, professor of physical chemistry at Sam Houston State University and leader of the Cleaning Research Group. “Topics include aqueous, solvent and ‘non-chemical’ cleaning and cleaning processes such as spray, ultrasonics, cyclic nucleation, in-line and batch.

Since 2010, the Parts Cleaning Conference has been chock full of presentations by experts in the field of industrial cleaning, offering the latest information about cleaning technology and processes. Although the format has changed, the same attendees can benefit from attending the workshop as well. In 2026, the conference will revert to the traditional conference format.

“If you or your company fabricates, finishes, maintains or repairs product or product contact surfaces (such as reaction vessels), this workshop will be time well spent,” Williams explains. “If you sell chemicals or cleaning equipment, this workshop will help you better understand and optimize the market for your products.”

Hosted by the Parts Cleaning Conference committee at Gardner Business Media and presented by Products Finishing, Modern Machine Shop and Production Machining, the workshop is designed for manufacturing engineers, product designers, managers, sales and marketing managers, facilities personnel, assemblers, operators, process technicians, quality control personnel, regulatory affairs experts (industry, military, and government) and safety/environmental professionals.

Participants will receive a PDF Certificate of Completion with continuing education credits from Sam Houston State University.

Register now to take advantage of the Early Bird Pricing (save $100) through March 7, 2025. Visit PMTS.com.