High Performance High Gloss Black

High performance black coating with uniform coverage and a similar appearance to e-coat.

high gloss black finish
Source | Premium Products Inc.

Premium Products Inc. offers a high gloss, high performance black coating that provides uniform coverage and an appearance similar to e-coat. The coating is reported to achieve over 1500 hours of corrosion protection when applied in 2 coats via dip/spin over zinc plating and 800 – 1000 hours of corrosion protection when applied directly over zinc phosphate. When using a spray application at a film thickness of 1 mil, SST hours increase substantially. 

