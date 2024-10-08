High Performance High Gloss Black
High performance black coating with uniform coverage and a similar appearance to e-coat.
Premium Products Inc. offers a high gloss, high performance black coating that provides uniform coverage and an appearance similar to e-coat. The coating is reported to achieve over 1500 hours of corrosion protection when applied in 2 coats via dip/spin over zinc plating and 800 – 1000 hours of corrosion protection when applied directly over zinc phosphate. When using a spray application at a film thickness of 1 mil, SST hours increase substantially.
