Foundation Awards Grant to University

The Terracon Foundation awards a $3,500 grant to support the Thomas More University Biology Field Station.

The Field Station’s mission is to promote environmental stewardship and conservation and does so through research, education and community engagement. It partners with schools, nonprofits and government agencies to guide data-driven decision-making and support community-based conservation efforts.

Located in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, Thomas More University is a private university with an enrollment of about 2,000 students who study at its three colleges – liberal arts and social sciences, natural and health sciences and business.

The Terracon Foundation encourages employees to submit grant requests each year for organizations focused on education as well as the built and natural environment. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted over $4 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees and disaster relief efforts.