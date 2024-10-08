Custom Vertical Blast System for Aerospace and Automotive

Source: Guyson USA

Guyson USA has released the TR-1000 Custom Vertical Blast System, a fully automated conveyor blasting system engineered to optimize efficiency, precision and safety, catering to industries such as aerospace, automotive and manufacturing that require meticulous surface preparation for metal sheets, including titanium and other materials.

Designed with advanced automation, the blast system enhances the production process, delivering high-quality surface finishes that meet the demands of high-volume industrial applications. The vertical design and custom conveyor system make the TR-1000 an ideal choice for companies

looking to streamline operations while maintaining a reliable, high-quality finish on sheet materials, according to the company.

The system was developed to accommodate a variety of metal sheets, from titanium to other alloys. Engineered for clients engaged in cutting, bending and coating metal sheets, the TR-1000 is designed for consistent, high-quality results for manufacturers in need of precise surface finishes for etching, coating and other preparation processes.

Features include:

Dual-sided blasting: Equipped with 18 oscillating blast guns, the system blasts both sides of metal sheets simultaneously.

Rapid robotic loading/unloading: With automated loading and unloading via a robotic arm, handling time is reduced.

Pre- and post-blast cleaning: Sheets are first cleaned with compressed air to ensure optimal blasting conditions. After blasting, they undergo a second cleaning stage to remove any residual media before restacking.

Enhanced throughput: Capable of processing up to 300 linear feet per hour, the blasting system can manage about 45 parts per hour, providing a productivity boost for facilities with high-volume demands.

Custom innovations include:

Vertical conveyor system: Conserves valuable floor space and improves accessibility for operators.

“Super-sack” bulk media loading: Supports continuous operation with

easy-to-manage media loading.

High-visibility translucent mixer box: Enables operators to monitor media levels and functionality at a glance.

Pneumatic sheet separation: Ensures smooth, uninterrupted operation with a robotic loading system that separates sheets seamlessly.

Benefits of of the blasting system include:

Enhanced efficiency: Compared to previous models, the TR-1000’s custom conveyor modifications reduce cycle time and improve overall cost savings, delivering a quick return on investment for high-volume production facilities.

Unmatched precision: The dual-sided blasting and carefully controlled airflow is designed to provide a uniform, consistent finish.

Safety and compliance: Safety cages around robots and load/unload zones, along with standard interlocks, create a secure operating environment that compiles with industry standards.