Long-term Stable Tape Application

Plasmatreat and Glaub Automation & Engineering presented a solution for the automotive industry focused on the combination of surface treatment with Openair-Plasma and subsequent fully automated tape application, which offers manufacturers possibilities for optimizing its production processes.

The two companies showed a combined process that improves the work step's quality, efficiency, precision and environmental compatibility when used inline in the production process.

The technology offers advantages when joining non-polar plastics or when combining plastic and metal or plastic and glass. It makes production more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. It also ensures consistently high joint quality, which is particularly important in the automotive industry.

Plasma treatment and tape application will drive the production of durable, high-quality joints in the automotive industry.